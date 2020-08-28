Cookies

Observer: System Redux

Observer: System Redux is confirmed for PC

What's more, there's a demo available on Steam, too.

Back in April we reported that horror specialists Bloober Team were bringing their classic adventure thriller Observer to PS5 and Xbox Series X under the banner of Observer: System Redux. Guess what? The next-gen consoles are not going to be the only home for this updated title.

In a Twitter post, Bloober Team wrote that the team has never forgotten about the PC community, revealing that Observer: System Redux will come to the platform at the same time as the console versions.

The price for Observer: System Redux is $29.99, but if you already own the original on Steam, then you can get the new version for $5.99, although that deal ends on September 15.

A free demo has been released as well, and you can download it here. Get ready to be spooked!

Observer: System Redux

