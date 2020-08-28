Observer: System Redux is confirmed for PC

You're watching Advertisements

Back in April we reported that horror specialists Bloober Team were bringing their classic adventure thriller Observer to PS5 and Xbox Series X under the banner of Observer: System Redux. Guess what? The next-gen consoles are not going to be the only home for this updated title.

In a Twitter post, Bloober Team wrote that the team has never forgotten about the PC community, revealing that Observer: System Redux will come to the platform at the same time as the console versions.

The price for Observer: System Redux is $29.99, but if you already own the original on Steam, then you can get the new version for $5.99, although that deal ends on September 15.

A free demo has been released as well, and you can download it here. Get ready to be spooked!