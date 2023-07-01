Oblivion Remastered mod Skyblivion gives roadmap to 2025 release

HQ

The modding community for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is alive and well to this day, and fans are coming up with incredible new projects all the time. One we've had our eye on for a while, though, is Skyblivion AKA Oblivion Remastered.

Bringing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in its entirety to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Skyblivion is an ambitious project, and even with work having gone on for years now, around a third of the game has been remastered, according to the new roadmap video from the mod creators.

It's incredibly impressive for so much of the work to have been done, but as outlined in the video, it's a mammoth task and will take a mammoth amount of time. 2025 is the release date for Skyblivion, with DLCs like The Shivering Isles coming even later. Still, with The Elder Scrolls VI not coming out for even longer, we've only got mods to keep us busy in the meantime.