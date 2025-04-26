Oblivion Remastered has already reached over four million players

HQ

One might legitimately think that it is a strange strategy not to announce such a hot game as a remaster (which in practice is almost a remake) of one of the most beloved role-playing games of all time a few months before the launch and build hype, instead of opting for a stealth release.

But Microsoft and Bethesda couldn't care less. The game had been leaked extensively beforehand, so it may not have been a real surprise for seasoned gamers, but it was only on Tuesday that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake was announced and released. So has this hurt the appeal of the game and led to fewer players?

No, it certainly doesn't seem that way. Via Bluesky, Bethesda now announces that the game has already passed four million players. Of course, this is not the same as the number of copies sold, since it is included with the Game Pass, but it must still be considered an extremely good result and something Microsoft and Bethesda surely are very happy about. If this was a kind of trial balloon for more massive remasters (with Fallout 3 rumored to be next), we can safely expect more of the same in the future.

