The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered gets a Dynamic Background

And as per usual, it's free of charge, so make sure to pimp your dashboard.

As it should be with big releases, Microsoft usually launches Dynamic Backgrounds so that you can be greeted by a fancy image from an extra hot game when you start your Xbox. And there is no doubt that the just announced - and released - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered qualifies as just that.

So, in keeping with tradition, they've released an Oblivion-themed Dynamic Background, and it's actually really, really pretty, especially if you have an HDR TV. The Verge editor Tom Warren shows us how it looks via Bluesky, check it out below.

If you want to use it, feel free to do so, because as always, these backgrounds are completely free.

