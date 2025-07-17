Oblivion Remaster studio lays off 7% of workforce

HQ

Virtuos, best known for its work on remasters like Oblivion and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, has announced that it's cutting 300 jobs. This amounts to about 7% of the company's 4,200 employees, with most affected roles reportedly located at its offices in China and France.

According to reports, the success of Oblivion Remastered has not translated into meaningful revenue for the company, despite strong sales at launch and in the weeks following. It's also possible that the broader wave of layoffs at Microsoft may have had some ripple effects on Virtuos as a partner studio.

Virtuos had recently undergone significant expansion, opening new offices in Japan, Ukraine, and Malaysia, and taking on a more integrated development role in several high-profile titles. Its teams have contributed to major projects, including update 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077. That the company is now laying off such a substantial portion of its workforce is yet another sobering reminder that job security in the games industry is increasingly precarious - no matter how successful the studio might seem from the outside.