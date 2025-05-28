Oblivion player sentenced to 55,000 years in prison - crashed the game's calendar

HQ

This could well be one of the most absurd yet most entertaining gaming-related stories in a long time. Reddit user Scribe of Satire describes how he took crime to a whole new level in Oblivion Remastered by stealing over a million items.

Once he was caught and had to serve his sentence, the whole thing resulted in a prison term of over 20 million days - or 55,000 years. Which was way more than the game's poor calendar could handle, which suddenly started going backwards instead and moved him to the year -9818. In other words, way before Oblivion's official timeline.

This isn't the first time players have pushed the game's boundaries, and other crazy stories told include an individual who paralysed himself for 66 years through a failed magic experiment, and another who spent 10,000 gold on spells to keep an NPC alive.