Obi-Wan Kenobi will have to face the Grand Inquisitor

The Star Wars Rebels character is slated to make an appearance.

One of the best characters introduced in the Star Wars Rebels series was the Grand Inquisitor, who debuted in 2014. This menacing character is chasing Jedis who survived Order 66, and one of them is of course Obi-Wan Kenobi, who was tasked with watching over a young Luke Skywalker.

And it seems like the Grand Inquisitor might have found General Kenobi at some point, as it has now been revealed by Bespin Bulletin that he will show up in the upcoming TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi. They claim they have two sources who have seem him in full make-up, and that he will be played by the Hitman 47 actor Rupert Friend.

The Grand Inquisitor won't be alone either, as he is getting company from at least two other inquisitors played by Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit) and Sung Kang (Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift). Sounds like it's going to get busy for Obi-Wan when the series starts sometimes this year.

