Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has finished filming according to Ewan McGregor

We've been amply following the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series here at Gamereactor, providing updates whenever they seem to pop up, and today we're continuing that trend, as the Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, and the very person known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, has revealed that the TV series based on the character has indeed finished filming.

McGregor revealed the information during an interview with Variety at the Primetime Emmys, where he stated, "We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun. I really enjoyed working with Deborah Chow. I think it will not disappoint. I think it's gonna be good. I had a really good time making it, and worked with some really wonderful people, lovely people. The new technology we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did."

McGregor didn't give any information as to when the show would be airing on Disney Plus, or even anything else at all, meaning we'll have to wait until Disney is ready until we can hear more, most likely. But, as for what else we do know about the show, we know that Hayden Christensen will be returning to the Star Wars universe, except this time he will be portraying Darth Vader rather than Anakin Skywalker.

Thanks, Variety.