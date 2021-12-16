Obi-Wan Kenobi star is hoping for reshoots for fun

HQ

It's not uncommon to need reshoots when doing movies or TV series as some thing didn't pan out as planned. This is usually a lot of extra work getting the crew assembled and everything else needed - and thus not very popular.

But obviously, the latter is not a universal truth. O'Shea Jackson Jr. stars in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which has recently finished the tapings. And it turns out it was so much fun that he is actually asking for reshoots. Just for fun. Here's what he had to say in an interview with PopCulture.com:

"It was such an honor to work for Star Wars. I'm such a nerd. If anybody who really knows me knows I'm a nerd to the core. That was the best job I ever had in my life. I just want to go back. I hope there's reshoots. I can't wait for people to see it. I can't wait to see a trailer. I'm over here drooling like everybody else."

The fact that people really had a good time hopefully increases chances that the series will be as good as we're hoping for.

