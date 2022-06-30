Cookies

news

Obi-Wan Kenobi may actually return in a second season

Lucasfilm boss: "I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we'll certainly give that consideration".

HQ

While there seems to be a consensus that the last episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was good, the impression of the series as a whole is more mixed. But if fans want to see more, it seems that Disney is open to making a new season.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy says it simply depends on fan reaction and demand:

"Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we'll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, 'OK, there's a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we'll do it. But we'll see."

