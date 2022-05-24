Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming to Fortnite this week

HQ

Fans of Star Wars will undoubtedly be facing some sleepless nights this week as they wait in anticipation for the dual-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ this Friday, May 27, 2022. But, now Fortnite fans also have something to look forward to, as the iconic Jedi Master will be arriving in Epic Games' battle royale just in time for the series.

This Friday (Thursday evening for those in the US), Obi-Wan Kenobi will be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop, meaning players will be able to cash-in some V-Bucks to acquire a skin to play as Kenobi in-game.

The outfit will be modelled after the version of Kenobi we see in the upcoming series, meaning he will use Ewan McGregor's likeness, but will not look the same way as he did in any of the mainline movies, or any accompanying animated series.

As for what will arrive alongside the outfit, there will be:





Desert Essentials Back Bling ("An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.")



Obi-Wan's Blade Pickaxe



Jedi Interceptor Glider



Obi-Wan's Message Emote



You can of course buy each item separately or as part of a bundle, and as for the exact pricing of each cosmetic, Epic has yet to release that information.