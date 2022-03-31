Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been delayed

It'll be coming a couple of days later than planned, but we'll be getting a dual-episode launch now instead.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a short update video from Obi-Wan Kenobi himself (Ewan McGregor), it has been revealed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has been delayed! Well, sort of. The show will be coming later than planned, but only two days later than originally intended, as the series will now begin streaming on Friday, May 27, rather than Wednesday, May 25.

While it does mean we'll have to wait a ghastly 48 hours longer to see the show, we are told that the premiere will now include two episodes, meaning we'll get to see a good chunk of the first series when it debuts, rather than just one. How exciting.

Are you looking forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi?

HQ
Obi-Wan Kenobi has been delayed


Loading next content