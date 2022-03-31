Obi-Wan Kenobi has been delayed

HQ

In a short update video from Obi-Wan Kenobi himself (Ewan McGregor), it has been revealed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has been delayed! Well, sort of. The show will be coming later than planned, but only two days later than originally intended, as the series will now begin streaming on Friday, May 27, rather than Wednesday, May 25.

While it does mean we'll have to wait a ghastly 48 hours longer to see the show, we are told that the premiere will now include two episodes, meaning we'll get to see a good chunk of the first series when it debuts, rather than just one. How exciting.

Are you looking forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi?