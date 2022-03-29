Cookies

Obi-Wan Kenobi director: "He isn't the New Hope Vader quite yet"

"It is still Vader obviously, but it's a Vader that isn't quite as fully formed".

It's no secret that we're going to get to meet the probably most famous movie villain of all time when the mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ in May. But as the series is set during the 20 years between the movies Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Vader still hasn't become the formidable beast we get to see in A New Hope and only has a few years experience of the dark side.

When asked about this in an interview over at EW, the director Deborah Chow explains:

"For us, it's very similar [to Obi-Wan] in the sense that he's in between these two trilogies. So he isn't the New Hope Vader quite yet, you know what I mean? So we are with the character sort of in the middle of this period. It is still Vader obviously, but it's a Vader that isn't quite as fully formed as A New Hope."

Sounds intriguing, doesn't it?

