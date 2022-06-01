Obi-Wan Kenobi breaks truly impressive record on Disney+

HQ

The Jedi might not be very common anymore after Order 66, but be rest assured these knights still have what it takes to overcome all odds. Take Obi-Wan Kenobi as a prime example of this. He might be beaten, disillusioned and marginalised - but his brand new miniseries still managed to set a really impressive record on Disney+, having more viewed hours than any other previous Original series premiere.

This means Obi-Wan Kenobi has beaten all Marvel TV productions, everything Star Wars and all other things Disney+ has launched on the subscription service. Part three of the six episodes long miniseries airs today, make sure not to miss it. With this many people watching it, we suspect it might be hard to avoid spoilers.

