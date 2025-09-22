Obergenie is a mix of Cookie Clicker and a puzzle game

During this year's IFA event, we had the chance to catch up with a bunch of developers and video game creators, including Sparrow Games CEO Benjamin Scharff, who we spoke with to learn more about their upcoming title, Obergenie.

For those wondering what Obergenie is, Scharff explained it's a "mix of Cookie Clicker" but that "our game is also a puzzle game, where you have to solve a lot of puzzles."

As for where the name came from, we were also told that "Obergenie is a German pun. Aubergine is a German word for eggplant, and ober is like a master genius."

Scharff goes on to add: "We have over 200 puzzles, and when you solve the puzzles, you get stars, and with the stars you get more currency, cookies. And in our crazy town, it's an area where you can buy new buildings for the currency, and with the buildings you get more puzzles, and with the puzzles you get more cookies. Yes, and that's it. And for every puzzle you solve, you get a crazy real video clip."

Scharff then also talked a tad about the game's rather noticeable art style and why Sparrow Games had to go down this route.

"Yes, this is a very funny story. At the beginning we had money, because we had an investor. And we get a lot of money. It's a long story. But after half a year, the investor left, quit our company, and so we had no money to finish the game. And there were two ways. The first one, we would use AI to finish the game, because a lot of assets were not finished. But we don't want to use AI. And so we decided to delete everything and make it new by our own, and this is the result of this process. At first it was only an idea to save the project. But right now all test players love this new crazy indie style. So the game is, with this way, a new level of loving."

For more on Obergenie, you can see the full interview with Sparrow Games below.