Obamas were due to meet Rob Reiner and his wife on the same day they were stabbed to death

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama has said she and her husband Barack Obama were scheduled to meet filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele on the same day the couple were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Michelle Obama said: "We were supposed to be seeing them that night. Last night," without detailing the planned meeting. The Reiners had attended a Christmas party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien the previous evening, accompanied by their son Nick Reiner, who has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner were discovered dead with stab wounds at their Brentwood home at about 3.30 p.m. local time on Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department said its robbery-homicide division determined the couple were victims of homicide. Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested later that evening and remains in custody without bail.

Michelle Obama also condemned a social media post by President Donald Trump that described Rob Reiner as "deranged," remarks that drew widespread criticism. "Unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know," she said, praising the couple for standing up for fairness, equity and their values.

Barack Obama earlier paid tribute to the Reiners in a social media post, writing that they "lived lives defined by purpose" and would be remembered for the values they championed and the people they inspired.

Tributes also poured in from across Hollywood. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld credited Reiner with helping save the sitcom Seinfeld in its early days through Castle Rock Entertainment, writing that the show "would have never happened without him." Seinfeld described Rob and Michele Reiner as an enduring example of partnership, calling their deaths together "impossibly sad."