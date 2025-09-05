Trump takes over Obama's LinkedIn

HQ

Earlier today, I was surprised to see Donald Trump's photo on Barack Obama's LinkedIn profile, so I decided to dig into why, and apparently I wasn't the only one who noticed. For those just finding out, or for anyone who knew about it but didn't know the reason, the situation isn't the result of a hack or a prank, but rather LinkedIn's setup: Obama's "Experience" lists his presidency under the White House, whose official page currently uses Trump's photo. Because of that, the image automatically appears on his profile. For now, it's unclear whether the White House or LinkedIn will adjust the setup to avoid this kind of mix-up. Personally, I think LinkedIn's photo system could use an update to prevent situations like this. But what do you think?