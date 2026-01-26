Obamas call killing of Alex Pretti a "tragedy" and "wake up call" as pressure grows for full federal probe

HQ

Pressure intensified on the Trump administration this weekend after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37 year old nurse killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. Video evidence reviewed by multiple outlets appears to show agents removing a legally carried handgun from Pretti before he was shot, fueling demands for a full and transparent investigation into the incident.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama described the killing as "a heartbreaking tragedy" and a "wake up call" for the nation. In a joint statement, they warned that federal immigration agents were operating without sufficient accountability and said recent enforcement tactics appeared designed to intimidate and provoke, rather than uphold the law.

Barack Obama // Shutterstock

Calls for an investigation have crossed party lines. Republican senator Bill Cassidy said the credibility of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security was at stake, while Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Chuck Schumer pushed for a halt to federal immigration operations in Minnesota. Several senators also vowed to oppose future DHS funding unless meaningful oversight is guaranteed.

The case has further strained trust between federal authorities and local officials. Minnesota leaders accused agents of blocking state investigators from accessing the scene, while a federal judge ordered the administration to preserve all evidence related to the leaving. Pretti's family has rejected claims that he posed a threat, saying none of the widely circulated videos show him brandishing a weapon...