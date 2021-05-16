Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Oasis' Noel Gallagher did not give Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber lessons according to Ewan McGregor

McGregor recently clarified the rumour, explaining it was "more of a battle in the garden."

The hype for the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi show is starting to increase by the day, as filming progresses and the cast, including Obi-Wan himself start sharing more details about the show.

Recently, McGregor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about all things Star Wars, the show, and his career, and he revealed a little more about a rumoured moment in Star Wars lore, the iconic tale of rock band Oasis' Noel Gallagher giving Ewan McGregor Lightsaber lessons.

According to McGregor the term lessons was used a bit loosely in this regard, and in fact the situation was a little less refined. "I don't remember too much instruction,'' said McGregor. "I don't remember any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden." Unfortunately, this recollection of the event does mean that we won't ever get to know who really won.

Either way, it's hard not to have wished to be there when a rock legend and one of the greatest Jedis of all time sparred in a garden, leaving it all out on the line, like any true Jedi Master would.

You can check out the interview with McGregor on Kimmel's show here.

Thanks, GamesRadar.



