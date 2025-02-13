English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle

Oasis, Mariah Carey, Joy Division and more nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Only about half of the 14 nominated acts will be inducted.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Voting has begun for the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which will see a number of acclaimed acts try and score a spot in the hallowed halls. To be considered eligible, it must be 25 years since an artist first released a commercial recording.

The nominees list (as per the BBC) is as follows, featuring first-time nominees like Billy Idol, Chubby Checker, and Joe Cocker:


  • Bad Company

  • The Black Crowes

  • Mariah Carey

  • Chubby Checker

  • Joe Cocker

  • Billy Idol

  • Joy Division/New Order

  • Cyndi Lauper

  • Maná

  • Oasis

  • OutKast

  • Phish

  • Soundgarden

  • The White Stripes

This is the second time Oasis have been nominated, their first time being in 2024. Singer Liam Gallagher has previously criticised the Hall of Fame, and believes Carey deserves the award more. Some may dispute whether Carey is Rock and Roll, but this is also the second time she's made the ballot, so it's clear those in charge think she is.

This is an ad:
Oasis, Mariah Carey, Joy Division and more nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Netflix


Loading next content