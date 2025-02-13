Oasis, Mariah Carey, Joy Division and more nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

HQ

Voting has begun for the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which will see a number of acclaimed acts try and score a spot in the hallowed halls. To be considered eligible, it must be 25 years since an artist first released a commercial recording.

The nominees list (as per the BBC) is as follows, featuring first-time nominees like Billy Idol, Chubby Checker, and Joe Cocker:



Bad Company



The Black Crowes



Mariah Carey



Chubby Checker



Joe Cocker



Billy Idol



Joy Division/New Order



Cyndi Lauper



Maná



Oasis



OutKast



Phish



Soundgarden



The White Stripes



This is the second time Oasis have been nominated, their first time being in 2024. Singer Liam Gallagher has previously criticised the Hall of Fame, and believes Carey deserves the award more. Some may dispute whether Carey is Rock and Roll, but this is also the second time she's made the ballot, so it's clear those in charge think she is.

