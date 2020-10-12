NZXT reveal beautiful N7 Z490 motherboards in white or black

You're watching Advertisements

The motherboard is different to other PC components in that it aims for easy installation, and a very distinct visual. Using a 10th gen Intel CPU, NZXT's latest motherboard makes different ports and connectors more accessible.

Fully supporting the NZXT CAM software, the motherboard can directly interact with RGB and fans. All third-party lightning accessories are also supported.

Built by Asrock, it features both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and comes with metal covers for most of the motherboard, giving it a very clean look. Also, it of course comes with an integrated I/O shield.

The N7 Z490 features:

● Designed with Intel Z490 Express Chipset

● Compatible with Intel 10th Generation Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors

● 8+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design

● Intel® Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity and Bluetooth V5.1

● Intel® Optane Memory Ready

● Two M.2 connectors for storage devices

● Multi-GPU support with AMD CrossFireX Technology

● Supports memory overclocking speeds of up to 4266 MHz and Intel XMP 2.0

● 8-channel high-definition audio

The price is set to be €230, approximately £210.