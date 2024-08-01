NZXT offers a way to rent a top-end gaming PC

HQ

Subscription services are becoming more commonplace and popular within gaming nowadays, and NZXT is jumping into the arena with its new NZXT Flex service. The subscription essentially acts as an introduction to PC gaming, allowing you to rent high-end rigs for a monthly cost.

You'll be given the PC in its entirety for a monthly fee starting at $59 USD. However, as you go up in price, you also go up in specs. If you go all the way to $169 a month, you can get a PC with an Intel Core i7-13700KF 16-Cores 3.4GHz and RTX 4070 Ti. At the starting price, though, you'll get an Intel Core i5-12400F and RTX 3050.

While the cost would quickly add up to the price of just buying or building a PC yourself, the monthly fee might be the best option for the laziest among us, or those that really hate hassle in any of its forms.

Would you rent a gaming PC?