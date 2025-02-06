NZXT Capsule Elite

HQ

I've written it many times before, but it's worth saying again and again. Most hardware categories, and USB-based accessories in particular, have for a number of years hit a plateau in terms of design and functionality, where it's a lot harder for consumers to go wrong, but where it's also difficult for us in the media to be blown away.

But that's not to say that a little specification improvement, and a little design finesse too, doesn't also impress, because it does, and an excellent example of this is NZXT's Capsule Elite, a USB microphone that advances where it matters while remaining more specific to an already well-established template.

First of all, it's important to realise that while Capsule Elite doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel here, it is extremely well designed. This is primarily due to the use of materials. Instead of annoying plastic, of which there is already a lot, NZXT has gone a little more refined here. The stand itself is square and made of fairly heavy weighted metal. The microphone itself looks pretty cool in an industrial way, and is accented with aluminium clickwheels and a steel grill. Considering it costs around £85, it looks much, much more expensive.

Inside we find a 25 millimetre condenser capsule with an integrated pop filter layer between the unit itself and the aforementioned grill, and it records in a fairly tight cardioid pattern. This means that the microphone is primarily designed for one-way communication, but it can also eliminate background noise. Before we get to the rest of the recording experience, let me say that the Capsule Elite is absolutely brilliant at doing just that. The quality of the audio being recorded is one thing, but what's quite another is how crisp a recording sounds, even in circumstances where you might expect noise to creep into the picture. Bravo.

The recording itself is 24-bit with a sample rate of 192kHz. It records in the 50-20,000Hz frequency range, all with a simple USB-C to USB-A cable. There's no need to install the CAM software because the microphone is plug-and-play from the start, and even if you don't want to make presets or anything like that, the recording quality is excellent from the start - it's really impressive.

Whether it's a simple stream, for meetings or even for online podcasts, this is far better than your average USB microphone. It's hard to pinpoint a single specification because it's probably the quality of the device, the higher sample rate, and the 24-bit, but together it's really nice.

There are some annoying little things, that's for sure. There's an RGB strip on the back that doesn't fit in with the industrial design of the microphone at all, and the buttons on the front aren't as satisfying and tactile as other parts of the device, but build quality, material selection, LED indicators, recording quality, and everything else plays like this, so we have to give it a wholehearted recommendation.