NYXI Hyperion 3 Controller

Unlike, for example, the Steam Deck or the ROG Xbox Ally, the Switch 2 is rather unergonomic for extended periods of portable gaming. The device is a bit too big and a bit too thin. You can, of course, place it in front of you and play with the Joy-Cons detached, but that isn't always a viable solution, and on planes, on buses, or whilst standing, it simply isn't possible.

This is where, in particular, I think the Hyperion 3 Controller really comes into its own. It's a set of Joy-Cons that's significantly larger and more substantial than what Nintendo itself offers, and in many ways is actually better. And when it comes to ergonomics, we're talking about outright superiority. It instantly transforms the Switch 2 into something that immediately feels more in line with the best portable PC devices.

The device comes with a Joy-Con holder of the kind included with the Switch 2, which transforms them into a slightly more angular controller. As this has proper grips and a textured surface to reduce the risk of slipping, it feels, overall, more like a proper controller, rather than the stopgap solution that Joy-Cons are in this context.

The Hyperion 3 Controller feels like a standard controller compared to the Joy-Cons.

But the most striking feature of this solution is probably that the buttons on the left Joy-Con (which replace the D-pad) have now been replaced by a proper D-pad. Or at least something resembling the one found on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, as well as a more traditional design, which is actually a clear improvement. The analogue sticks themselves are also of higher quality (Hall-effect) and there is even RGB lighting around the sticks and near the screen. In addition, there are two new T-buttons for macros and for controlling other functions such as RGB lighting.

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Beyond this, there is the usual set of buttons (plus SL/SR). These work pretty much exactly as you'd expect, with better microswitches for the A/B/X/Y buttons and completely superior triggers.

If I'm being picky, I don't really think the build quality is as premium as I feel one might have expected for the rather high price tag. A softer and slightly more luxurious finish would have done a lot for the premium feel. Furthermore, it's an inescapable fact that virtually no Switch 2 case will work with the Hyperion 3 Controller, as it makes the device considerably larger. It might be difficult to list this as a downside, but it's still something to bear in mind.

A downside, however, is that the Hyperion 3 Controller doesn't function as a mouse. If you know you're going to play a title that requires this feature, it's better to take your Joy-Cons with you on your travels. Likewise, there's no NFC reader, so you won't be able to use any Amiibos.

Everything included in the box.

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Furthermore, I don't find them as comfortable to hold individually. I'd prefer to use them either in the included holder, which turns the Hyperion 3 Controller into a standard controller, or attached to the unit itself. They feel a bit clunky and round in the hand, and I easily lose my grip on the controller or the analogue stick, even though the grips are textured to minimise the risk.

There's also the option to assign macros via buttons marked T. They're very basic and offer different functions depending on how far you press the button. Off the top of my head, I think they're positioned a bit awkwardly and are a tad fiddly to programme (I'd have liked a good app), but if you know you want to use them, they're there at least. I'd also like to mention the vibration function, which doesn't feel nearly as detailed or responsive as that offered by the Joy-Con 2, but it works well for recoil in action games or for feeling the gravel in a rally game.

All in all, I perhaps think the Hyperion 3 Controller is a bit pricey for what you get, but if you're looking for something that makes portable gaming in particular more comfortable, this is the best solution I've tested. They sit firmly in place, are stable, offer good customisation options and allow you to wake the Switch 2 from sleep mode. Slightly better materials and smoother macro management would definitely have earned it an extra point.