Nyobolt has unveiled an electric car that can recharge in less than five minutes

One of the biggest factors that hold back electric cars and make people a little wary about them even today is their batteries and how they are topped up. Unlike combustion engine vehicles and hybrids that use regular fuel that is easily accessible from petrol stations around the world, EVs require less common charging stations that often take 30 minutes at least to recharge near to their limits.

This technology is getting better and better on a regular basis, and the next company that is looking to take a massive step forward in the EV space is Nyobolt, who has now unveiled a prototype car that can recharge its battery from 10-80% in less than five minutes using fast-charging at an applicable station.

Nyobolt states that this rate of charging requires at least a 350kW DC charger, but even with this in mind, the process here is still twice as fast as any competitor on the market. Nyobolt even claims that this battery that they have developed even lacks the degradation that is often seen with lithium-ion batteries.

As per specifics, Nyobolt says that the battery is a 50Ah 35kWh that can deliver 155 miles of range, and the exact recharge time from 10-80% is four minutes and 37 seconds.

Nyobolt's director of vehicle battery systems, Shane Davies said, "Nyobolt is removing the obstacle of slow and inconvenient charging, making electrification appealing and accessible to those who don't have the time for lengthy charging times or space for a home charger."

Does this development make you more inclined to purchase an electric car?

