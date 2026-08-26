NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani secures 1,000 US Open tickets at a discounted price for residents

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The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has worked with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to ensure 1,000 discounted tickets to the US Open (at $100 each) to allow New York residents the chance of attending one of the most important tennis tournaments of the year at a reasonable price. Those tickets will be available on a first-come basis on Wednesday, only for New York City residents, who can buy up to two tickets each for any Main Draw matches taking place from Sunday, Aug. 30, through Tuesday, Sept. 8 (thus excluding the final rounds).

This follows similar initiatives by Mamdani to secure a large number of tickets and give them for free or at a discounted price to NYC residents (at FIFA World Cup and at the NBA Finals that the New York Knicks won) to fight against the surge of ticket prices by the organisers. The mayor has also deployed hundreds of screens to watch the NBA finals and created free football pitches during World Cup.

"This summer, we have shown again and again that sports belong to the people. From the World Cup to track and field championships, we have opened stadium doors to some of the biggest sporting events in the world so more New Yorkers can enjoy them", Mamdani said. "Today, we are doubling down on that work by making the US Open more affordable for New Yorkers. If the world's best tennis players are coming to our city, New Yorkers should be able to see them play."