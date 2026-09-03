NYC Mayor Mamdani bans generative AI in public schools until 13/14 years old

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New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a temporary ban on generative AI tools in schools, running up to eighth grade (13/14 years), initially only this year 2026/27. This moratorium is part of a broader assessment of how children in the nation's largest school system interact with the technology. It will affect 600,000 public school students, about two-thirds of the total enrolment in the city.

"The tech industry wants us to believe that A.I.-powered early education is not only inevitable, but necessary. We do not see it that way. That's why we're implementing a moratorium on generative AI for students in 2-K through 8th grade and spending the next year studying the impacts of this technology", said Mamdani.

The initiative will also include two yearly classes for high school students meant to teach them to think critically about AI before relying on it, about "what AI is and is not, as well as AI-related bias, risks, ethical considerations and impacts on careers and future skills", as explained by NYC's office.

In addition to the ban on generative artificial intelligence, students in 2nd grade and below will have a complete restriction of screen time (phones and tablets), and students from 6th to 8th grade will have a recommended 45 minute caps for screens.