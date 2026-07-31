NY school pauses AI robot teacher plan over manufacturer's sex robot business

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A New York school district has halted plans to buy and use an AI-powered robot teacher after parent backlash. Salamanca City Central School District had planned to introduce "Sally", a $60,000 humanoid robot from Realbotix, as a classroom assistant. However, parents raised their concerns over student data and the manufacturer behind the robot.

Some parents worried about their children interacting with a machine that could also store personal data, while others objected upon discovering that Realbotix had previously made "intimacy dolls" or even "sex robots".

However, the district says the project is "on hold" and so not necessarily cancelled. In the meantime, officials claim that they are working on stronger student data privacy agreements and consulting the community, while the superintendent stressed that a robot should never replace a human teacher.

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Via Dexerto.