Nvidia's RTX 5080 provides a massive performance uplift

Coming in at less than €1,200, the RTX 5080 is not exactly cheap, but it will provide a massive performance increase over its RTX 4080 counterpart. While it still features 16GB of VRAM, these are now seventh generation of GDDR. Tensor Cores, Ray-Tracing Cores, NVENC, and NVDEC has also skipped a generation forward, and as with other RTX 5000 Series cards, it fully supports DLSS 4, meaning triple frame generation in supported titles and the second generation Reflex system for competitive players.

The Blackwell core inside is combined with 10752 CUDA Cores and is boosted to 2.62 Ghz. The two-slot design means it will actually fit into an SFF case, and unlike the RTX 5090, this only consumes 360 Watts at full load, which is pretty impressive given that high amount of raw computing power.

This card should be the go-to 4K gaming card for a while, and like its siblings, it will soon be available in a laptop version, and perhaps more importantly, in third party versions that are more readily available than this Founder's Edition card.

We hope to provide a review before the launch on January 30th as Gamereactor has very high hopes for the 4K performance of the card, even without DLSS 4. The new neural engine improvements should smooth out the images to a level where there is zero visual difference between native and DLSS made frames.