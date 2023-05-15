Nvidia's CEO to take a $2.5 million pay cut

Jensen Hueng, CEO of Nvidia is taking a paycut due to poor sales for the company in 2022. This means that he'll only be raking in $21.35 million. My heart weeps.
A lot of this pay would be down to stock awards, with Hueng's actual salary being just over $1 million. However, due to the economic situation most of the world finds itself in, Nvidia hasn't been able to reach its targets.
"We had a tough 2022," a statement from Nvidia reads. "Our business was affected by economic headwinds, geopolitical tension, and a product supply chain that swung from severe shortage to excess. NVIDIANs rose to tackle each challenge while inventing new technologies and capabilities that position us at the center of the most exciting opportunities in the history of computing."
Still, with the RTX 40 series producing more GPUs this year, it still seems as though Nvidia will be back on track sooner rather than later, which will mean Hueng won't have to suffer without his couple of extra million dollars for too long.
