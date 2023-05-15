Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We only use them to understand how you interact with our website so we can improve it. We use third-party software, but in NO case do we store personal data.

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Nvidia's CEO to take a $2.5 million pay cut

He still gets to take home over $20 million at the end of the year, though.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Jensen Hueng, CEO of Nvidia is taking a paycut due to poor sales for the company in 2022. This means that he'll only be raking in $21.35 million. My heart weeps.

A lot of this pay would be down to stock awards, with Hueng's actual salary being just over $1 million. However, due to the economic situation most of the world finds itself in, Nvidia hasn't been able to reach its targets.

"We had a tough 2022," a statement from Nvidia reads. "Our business was affected by economic headwinds, geopolitical tension, and a product supply chain that swung from severe shortage to excess. NVIDIANs rose to tackle each challenge while inventing new technologies and capabilities that position us at the center of the most exciting opportunities in the history of computing."

Still, with the RTX 40 series producing more GPUs this year, it still seems as though Nvidia will be back on track sooner rather than later, which will mean Hueng won't have to suffer without his couple of extra million dollars for too long.

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Nvidia's CEO to take a .5 million pay cut


Loading next content