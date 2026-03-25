Nvidia's CEO says, that "an artificial general intelligence", AGI, is here

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Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang has said in a new interview, that artificial general intelligence (AGI) has already been achieved. The comment was made on a podcast with Lex Fridman.

AGI, or "artificial general intelligence" is usually used to refer to an artificial intelligence that is capable of performing a wide range of tasks at the level of (or better) than humans. But there is no established definition for the term, which has led to differences in interpretation between both researchers and technology companies.

Fridman described AGI as "a system that could practically perform the work of a human comprehensively, for example, founding and running a billion-dollar technology company". Then Jensen Huang was asked about the timeline for achieving such a thing, and he answered, that this kind of AGI has already been done, as reported by The Verge.

Huang specifically referred to new AI agents and open-source platforms such as OpenClaw, which allow individual users to build autonomous software agents. These are used for a variety of purposes, and some projects have quickly gained great popularity. So according to Huang, it's possible for a single application or digital service to quickly become a widely used phenomenon.

But Huang continued, that most such experiments will be short-lived, because it is unlikely that a large number of individual AI agents would be able to build a global technology company, like Nvidia for example.