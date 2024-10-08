Nvidia will host a keynote presentation at CES 2025

HQ

A few days ago, a bunch of specifications leaked and gave us a first glimpse at what seems to be the 50 Series of Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards. In the leak, there was never a firm announcement or release date noted, but it looks like we might finally have an answer to the former.

Because Nvidia has affirmed that it will be present at CES 2025 and that CEO Jensen Huang will be hosting a keynote presentation to kick off the major tech convention. We don't know precisely what will be featured in this presentation yet, but it does seem highly likely that the 50 Series of GPUs will be shown to the world, especially since the 40 Series arrived in late 2022 meaning this generation of hardware has actually been quite a long one for Nvidia's recent standards.

The showcase will happen at 2:30 GMT / 3:30 CET on January 7 for us in the UK and Europe, and you can check it out live by heading over here.