Featured: CES 2022 Coverage

Nvidia upgrades GeForce Now

The offering now spans over 1100 games.

During the Nvidia press conference, it became clear how serious Nvidia is in regards to the perhaps most ambitious cloud gaming service. Based on RTX3080 cards, 4K HDR on shield, and 1440p/120FPS is offered for PC and Mac users, with a six month subscription costing just $99 and offering more than 1100 games.

On top of this, Samsung now has integrated GeForce Now into their new smart TV's as well as the esports aimed low-latency Nvidia Reflex technology.

One of the main features is Ray Tracing, RTX when using an Nvidia card, as well as the DLSS system that provides higher framerates with very little fidelity loss. This includes The Day Before, Rainbow Six: Extraction and Escape from Tarkov.

