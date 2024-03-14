Nvidia unveils key current and future game news ahead of GDC

HQ

Although this year's Game Developers Conference doesn't officially kick off until Monday 18 March, Nvidia wanted to give users a sneak preview of the new features that will be coming to major titles already released, as well as confirming some of the features of those coming this year.

Image and performance improvements are the main focus, of course. At GDC, Nvidia will be showing off ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 implementation in Naraka: Bladepoint and also in the upcoming Black Myth: Wukong, coming in mid-August. It will also be in Diablo IV, with an update scheduled for 26 March.

Portal with RTX was the first title to be built using NVIDIA RTX Remix, a tool that allows modders to update and remaster classic games. While this title already featured DLSS 3, it now upgrades to DLSS 3.5, with AI-powered Ray Reconstruction technology to improve the fidelity of full ray tracing and the responsiveness of dynamic lighting effects. With this you also (depending on the resolution you run it at) gain 3.5 to 5 times better performance.

Finally, Nvidia also confirms that NVIDIA DLSS 3, ray tracing and Reflex will be included in the release of Star Wars Outlaws, which is scheduled for later this year, according to the official press release. In addition, the game will be available from day one in the cloud with GeForce NOW.