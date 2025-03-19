Nvidia unveils AI-powered desktop supercomputers

HQ

Nvidia has announced what seems to be the next-generation of PC and desktop technology as part of the GPU Technical Conference. The technology titan has lifted the curtain on a new gadget that is known as the DGX, which is a personal AI-powered desktop supercomputer that utilises the Grace Blackwell platform to provide a place where developers, students, researchers, data scientists, and more can play around with increasingly large models without being encumbered or limited by current PC technology.

There are two variants of this system, known as the DGX Spark and DGX Station, and while both were previously only available to data centres, now they are coming to consumers, with the technology being opened to Asus, Dell, HP, and more.

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang spoke about this technology during Nvidia's GTC keynote, where he mentioned: "AI has transformed every layer of the computing stack. It stands to reason a new class of computers would emerge — designed for AI-native developers and to run AI-native applications. With these new DGX personal AI computers, AI can span from cloud services to desktop and edge applications."

DGX Spark is the smaller version that uses a GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, a Blackwell GPU with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and FP4 support, which combined allows for up to 1,000 trillion operations per second. The DGX Station expands this to a GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and the same GPU, except now also with 784 GB of memory to enable a networking speed of up to 800 GB/s.

You can currently reserve a DGX Spark unit, but DGX Station units won't be available until later this year. Pricing is not mentioned as of yet.