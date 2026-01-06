Nvidia turns Frame Generation up to 6x

HQ

Nvidia has announced an upgrade from DLSS 4.0 to 4.5. And while the upscaling part is interesting on its own, it also comes with a new model for doing Frame Generation, the 2. gen Transformer model that upgrades the existing 4X system to 6X, meaning that for each frame rendered the normal way, Nvidia RTX 50 series cards can generated an additional 5 frames.

The new upgraded system will release this spring and has been trained on a much bigger dataset than the current system, improving image quality and motion clarity according to Nvidia.

As DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution uses more powerful AI based model, data compression is no longer needed, combined with changes to the way calculations are done, resulting in what Nvidia claims is "physical accuracy".

The most important news for those that do not own an ultra-highend system is the introduction of Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. As the name suggests, it shifts between how much Multi Frame Generation is used to ensure frame rate, system response and image quality is always balanced out, also putting less load on the system as it locks on the refresh rate of your monitor or a manually chosen number. This is fully backwards compatible, and should be especially visible in those games where frame rates changes a lot depending on the in-game intensity.

The Nvidia app is also getting an update, with a beta update already available, and a full release next week.

