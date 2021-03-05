Nvidia to stop Switch's SoC production this year, Gamereactor was told

You're watching Advertisements

News and rumours about the next Nintendo Switch iteration have been developing quickly following Bloomberg's report on a deal between Nintendo and Samsung on rigid OLED panels. While checking the veracity of the rumours, a person with knowledge in the matter told Gamereactor that Nvidia is halting the production of the system on a chip powering the Nintendo Switch this year.

Both, the regular model and the smaller and cheaper Switch Lite feature the latest version of the Nvidia Tegra X1 Mariko. The source told Gamereactor that Nvidia plans to stop producing the processor in 2021, but did not elaborate further on what comes next or what may happen with the current versions of the hardware.

The statement aligns with the rumour floating on social networks and forums about Nintendo's introduction of a new Switch model later this year. Ex-Kotaku Imran Khan wrote on ResetEra: "Expect this thing to be primarily for FPS boosts and resolutions, not a Switch 2. Think more Pro than Super." He was expecting the leak as "there's enough people with dev kits" already.

Another regular leaker known as NateDrake added in the same forum thread that "there will be some select exclusives, especially from third-party partners. May not be a big number of them, but I know of at least one."

In February, Nintendo's Global President, Shuntaro Furukawa, said that there is no plan for new console announcements "soon" in a conference call, and people noticed a different wording from the year before, when he plainly denied that a new Nintendo Switch was coming to the market in 2020.