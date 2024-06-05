Nvidia surpasses Apple on the stock market to become the second U.S most valuable company

HQ

Nvidia is enjoying its fair share of the current AI gold rush. The company has just surpassed the three trillion dollar mark on Wall Street, making it the second most valuable company on the American stock market, according to CNBC.

Therefore, this means that it has surpassed Apple in price, although at the moment the difference is minimal (if by minimal you mean 2,000 million dollars), the demand for AI seems to maintain the upward trend.

Of course, Microsoft continues to be number one in stock market value, and much of its dominance (it also overtook Apple for this) is also due to its heavy investment in AI, something we will see in the near future in its products, operating systems and video games.

How do you see the flow of economic power that artificial intelligence is generating?