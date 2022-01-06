Nvidia RTX3080Ti and 3070Ti are here with 4th gen MaxQ.

HQ

16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a performance that surpasses the desktop Titan RTX is what the RTX3080Ti is all about, however, even the cheapest laptops featuring this powerhouse will cost you $2500 and will be available from 1st of February.

The RTX3070Ti offers a 70% performance increase over the RTX2070 Super and is aimed at 1440p displays, with a starting price of a more reasonable $1500 starting price.

The 4th gen MaxQ includes CPU optimising, Rapid Core Scaling for those using Blender, Matlab or Premiere Pro (God know its needed), increasing power to the cores used, and turning un-used cores off.

Battery life has been extended via Battery Boost 2.0, with a complete AI controlled ecosystem that constantly balances power usage for all parts of your system. Best case scenario is a 70% increase in battery life according to Nvidia, and boy can we all use more battery life.