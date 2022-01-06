Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Featured: CES 2022 Coverage

Nvidia RTX3080Ti and 3070Ti are here with 4th gen MaxQ.

The 3070Ti is slated to offer a performance increase of 70% compared to the 2070 Super.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a performance that surpasses the desktop Titan RTX is what the RTX3080Ti is all about, however, even the cheapest laptops featuring this powerhouse will cost you $2500 and will be available from 1st of February.

The RTX3070Ti offers a 70% performance increase over the RTX2070 Super and is aimed at 1440p displays, with a starting price of a more reasonable $1500 starting price.

The 4th gen MaxQ includes CPU optimising, Rapid Core Scaling for those using Blender, Matlab or Premiere Pro (God know its needed), increasing power to the cores used, and turning un-used cores off.

Battery life has been extended via Battery Boost 2.0, with a complete AI controlled ecosystem that constantly balances power usage for all parts of your system. Best case scenario is a 70% increase in battery life according to Nvidia, and boy can we all use more battery life.

Nvidia RTX3080Ti and 3070Ti are here with 4th gen MaxQ.
Nvidia RTX3080Ti and 3070Ti are here with 4th gen MaxQ.


Loading next content