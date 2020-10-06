Nvidia: RTX3000 shortage will last until next year

You're watching Advertisements

During a Q&A session, Nvidia revealed that both the RTX3090, 3080 and 3070 aren't going to be any easier to get hold of.

According to Toms Hardware, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was quoted on the matter.

"I believe that demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year, remember, we're also going into the double-whammy," said Huang. "The double-whammy is the holiday season. Even before the holiday season, we were doing incredibly well, and then you add on top of it the 'Ampere factor,' and then you add on top of that the 'Ampere holiday factor,' and we're going to have a really really big Q4 season."

A bit surprisingly, Nvidia denies shortages, and calls it a demand issue.

"The 3080 and 3090 have a demand issue, not a supply issue," stated Huang. "The demand issue is that it is much much greater than we expected — and we expected really a lot. Retailers will tell you they haven't seen a phenomenon like this in over a decade of computing. It hearkens back to the old days of Windows 95 and Pentium when people were just out of their minds to buy this stuff. So this is a phenomenon like we've not seen in a long time, and we just weren't prepared for it."

Huang went on further saying; "Even if we knew about all the demand, I don't think it's possible to have ramped that fast. We're ramping really, really hard. Yields are great, the product's shipping fantastically, it's just getting sold out instantly. I appreciate it very much, I just don't think there's a real problem to solve. It's a phenomenon to observe. It's just a phenomenon."