NVidia reveals details of DLSS with AI on Switch 2 to achieve 4K ahead of Nintendo itself

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 is already something tangible and close in time, as many details, some technical specifications, release date (June 5) and price were revealed yesterday. But one thing Nintendo held back (besides showing us a new 3D Mario) were details about the Nvidia chip that will power the console, and what makes the hardware achieve 4K resolution graphics and 120fps rates.

Well, it seems that the processor's manufacturer, Nvidia, has beaten Nintendo to the punch by publishing that Nintendo Switch 2 uses an Nvidia GPU with RT and Tensor cores that take advantage of AI rescaling.

The RT cores enable realistic lighting, shadows and reflections, while the Tensor cores power AI-powered features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). They are also what will regulate face tracking, microphone volume regulation and background removal in video chat when using the GameChat feature.

Finally, the variable refresh rate (VRR) uses Nvidia G-SYNC in the console's handheld mode, with which 120 fps can be achieved on screen. To give you an idea, the Mario Kart World gameplay you can see below that we recorded this morning is limited to 100 fps, so expect even more fluidity in future titles.

What do you think of these new technical additions to Nintendo Switch 2?