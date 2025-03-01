Nvidia reports record profit, doubling last years figures

HQ

Nvidia has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending January 26, 2025, showcasing unprecedented growth driven by the surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.​

Fourth Quarter Highlights:



Revenue: Achieved a record $39.3 billion, marking a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a substantial 78% rise compared to the same period last year.



Data Center Revenue: Reached $35.6 billion, up 16% sequentially and 93% year-over-year, underscoring the escalating demand for AI infrastructure.​



Net Income: Reported at $22.1 billion, reflecting a 14% increase from the prior quarter and an 80% surge from the previous year.​



CEO Jensen Huang attributed this remarkable performance to the successful large-scale production of the Blackwell AI supercomputers, stating, "We've successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter." ​

For the upcoming first quarter, NVIDIA projects revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2%, indicating continued robust demand for its AI solutions. ​These stellar results reinforce NVIDIA's leadership in the AI industry, reflecting its pivotal role in advancing AI technologies across various sectors.​