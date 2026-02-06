Nvidia reportedly delays RTX 60 series and cancels RTX 50 Super cards

HQ

It appears Nvidia's consumer cards won't be coming back for some time, as DRAM shortages continue to plague the GPU industry. Ever since we first heard of RAM shortages spread throughout the world, we realised this would have a larger impact on the world of tech. Now, we're seeing a major aftereffect as it seems Nvidia is set to delay its next generation of RTX GPUs, and won't launch the famous Super series of its latest models.

This comes from The Information (via Wccftech), which reports that there are no plans for Nvidia to launch a new GPU line-up this year, and will be slashing production of current-gen cards.

Perhaps it's best not to upgrade for now, then. If you do want to know if there's a light at the end of the tunnel, it seems even Nvidia isn't sure of that just yet. Its new Rubin 60-series cards were set for release in late 2027, but have now apparently been delayed due to ongoing issues with the DRAM market.

It seems that Nvidia is pivoting away from consumer products, at least for the time being, in pursuit of wider AI goals. Whether this will pay off in the long term is unknown, but right now PC gamers are certainly feeling the effects of the memory shortage.