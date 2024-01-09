Nvidia refreshes GFX with new Super variants

HQ

NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series family of GPUs, consisting of the RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. RTX 4070 TI and RTX 4080 seems to be discontinued. This means an adjustment of performance per dollar to make Nvidia more competitive.

This latest iteration of the Ada Lovelace architecture delivers at max 52 shader TFLOPS, 121 RT TFLOPS and 836 AI TOPS for gaming, creating and everyday productivity.

The new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are "the ultimate way to experience AI on PCs" with specialised AI Tensor Cores.

RTX 40 SUPER Series starts from $599 for the RTX 4070 SUPER.

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER offers fully ray-traced games in 4K resolution. It is 1.4x faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti without DLSS Frame Generation. The RTX 4080 SUPER features more cores and faster memory for a performance edge over the RTX 4080. It will be available January 31 at $999.

The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is for maxing out games at high frame rates at 1440p, and up to 4K. Compared to the RTX 4070 Ti, it has more cores, an increased frame buffer to 16GB, and a 256-bit memory bus, providing a significant memory bandwidth increase to 672 GB/sec, and is suited for video editing and rendering large 3D scenes. It is 1.6x faster than a RTX 3070 Ti and 2.5x with DLSS 3. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will be available January 24 from $799.

The RTX 4070 SUPER arrives with 20% more cores than the RTX 4070, making it faster than an RTX 3090 while using a fraction of the power. With DLSS 3, its lead stretches to 1.5x faster. It will be available January 17 at $599.

"For everyone from gaming enthusiasts to creative professionals, GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are simply awesome upgrades. GeForce RTX SUPER cards support over 500 RTX games and applications, and will have users prepared for the wave of generative AI apps coming to PC," said Matt Wuebbling, Vice President of Global GeForce Marketing at NVIDIA.