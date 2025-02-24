Nvidia quietly removes support for classic games

HQ

Nvidia users have discovered that PhysX-dependent games on 32-bit systems have started to run erroneously on the new 50 Series graphics cards. Various posts on Nvidia forums report the situation: These titles based on the old physics techniques, instead of running on the GPU run on the CPU, regardless of the settings in the Nvidia Control Panel.

In the forums, one of the users has found a possible cause and that is that the official support website mentions that 32-bit CUDA-based applications are no longer supported. Many PhysX titles use this architecture and to check if this was the fault, they used 64-bit PhysX with Batman: Arkham Knight and found that it worked.

Numerous older titles are affected by this decision, such as Mirror's Edge and Cryostasis, which will lose CPU performance. There has been no announcement from Nvidia yet, which has generated criticism from the community for jeopardising the playability of classics without offering clear solutions. We have yet to hear from the company, but for now we will have to resort to older hardware or look for alternative solutions.