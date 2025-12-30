Nvidia puts an end to unlimited cloud gaming with GeForce Now

HQ

GeForce Now has long been marketed as an easy way to play heavier games on a PC, without having to own a pricey monster computer. But now Nvidia will start limiting cloud gaming for subscribers. The limit introduced for new subscribers last year will apply to everyone from 1 January. Yes, except for those who have the no longer available "Founders Edition".

There is a strict limit of 100 hours of play per month, regardless of whether you pay for Performance or Ultimate. When the hours run out, you have to get your wallet out. Performance members can buy 15 extra hours for around £3, while Ultimate users have to pay £6 for the same amount of time.

It's a bit of a bummer, to say the least. The only positive thing is that Nvidia will make it possible to transfer up to 15 saved (unused) hours to the next month. But otherwise, the party is over, and the meter is running.