Nvidia plans third price hike of the year, with graphics card costs set to increase by 30%

HQ

As the cost of RAM explodes across the world, tech component manufacturers and gaming hardware companies are being pushed to increase their prices or face a loss. Nvidia, the world's leading graphics card manufacturer and one of the key players in the AI race, is raising the price on its GPUs once more.

As reported by Taiwan's Economic Daily News (via Insider Gaming), Nvidia is raising its graphic card prices by 20% to 30%, marking its third price increase this year. The last time the price of Nvidia's GPUs was increased, it only affected the 5090 model, but now it's expected the entire GeForce line-up is going up in cost.

People can expect price rises from other GPU manufacturers, too, like ASUS, Gigabyte, and more. As of the time of writing, Nvidia hasn't officially announced this news, but considering we're still seeing price increases across the tech space, it wouldn't surprise us. As AI's demand continues to cause prices on tech to increase, a lot of PC gamers are facing the prospect of not being able to upgrade their specs for the foreseeable future, unless they want to spend thousands.