Nvidia officially apologises for the rocky launch of the RTX3080

You're watching Advertisements

Nvidia has issued an official statement in regards to the less than perfect launch of the RTX3080 card where it addresses the frustration of the buyers.

"We were not prepared for this level, nor were our partners. We apologize for this."

Nvidia states that its website had 10 times the requests per second compared with last launch, and 15 times the number of clicks to partner sites.

Nvidia claims that both it and its partners underestimated the demand, with retail sites having more traffic than Black Friday, and some sites even crashing. Despite shipping starting back in August, demands were not met, and "partners are also ramping up capacity to meet the unprecedented demand."

Nvidia does blame things partially on others, "As with many other retailers, the NVIDIA Store was also overrun with malicious bots and resellers."

While no specifics are mentioned, Nvidia does comment that both it and its partners are fighting hard to increase production to meet demand.