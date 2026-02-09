Nvidia may have a replacement for the RTX 50 Super cards lined up, but it's unlikely to please gamers

HQ

As we reported on last week, it seems like if you were hoping for Nvidia to release the RTX 50 Super GPUs this year, you shouldn't hold your breath. Not only is the production of those cards reportedly not happening, but it seems the next generation of Nvidia GPUs has been delayed too.

However, there is a plan to perhaps extend the RTX 50 series a short while longer. According to French outlet Overclocking.com (via Wccftech), Nvidia is planning the release of a new GPU model which could replace the flagship 5090. Manufacturing has already reportedly begun on this card, and while it's said to be unrelated to the Super series, it could offer users an upgrade compared to the older 50 series GPUs.

There are no specs for the new card, but it could be out in Q3 of this year. This is unlikely to impress gamers, as a more powerful 5090 is only going to be just as out of the average price range as a regular 5090 is. Although it is possible that at least this offers some high-end gamers a chance to get a major upgrade before reported production slashes are going to make getting a new GPU a nightmare.