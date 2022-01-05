Nvidia launches RTX 3050

HQ

Launching on January 27th with an MSRP of $249, the 3050 hopes to be yet another Nvidia XX50 card that becomes the most used graphics card for gaming. Aiming at 60+ fps 1080p gaming, this cheaper Ampere based Nvidia card brings both Ray Tracing and DLSS to the battlefield, equipped with 8GB of VRAM.

It supports all the usual Nvidia systems, including Reflex for esports, Broadcast for streaming, as well as Encoder and Studio drivers for content creation. The card will come in different SKU's from more or less every single Nvidia partner in the world.